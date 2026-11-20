Hong Kong:

India enjoyed a productive day at the Hong Kong Open on Friday, with Lakshya Sen and the men’s doubles combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty securing semifinal berths at the BWF Super 500 tournament. While the two Indian combinations continued their pursuit of another title, Rakshita Ramraj’s impressive run in the women’s singles came to an end in the quarterfinals.

Lakshya produced a strong performance against Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew, as he overcame the former world champion 21-17, 10-21, 21-13 to book his place in the last four. The Indian shuttler had to recover from a difficult second game before taking control of the decider and sealing the contest.

The victory adds another milestone to Lakshya’s impressive season. He has already claimed consecutive titles at the Hylo Open and Japan Masters, both Super 500 competitions, and finished second at the All England Open in March. With qualification for the BWF World Tour Finals in December already secured, the Indian will now look to extend his winning run and pursue another tournament crown.

Satwik-Chirag’s route to semis

Satwik and Chirag also advanced after overcoming China’s Hu Keyuan and Lin Xiangyi in a three-game encounter. The Indian pair registered a 21-12, 13-21, 21-16 victory to move into the semifinals.

Notably, the doubles specialists have enjoyed considerable success this season, winning the Singapore Open in May and China Masters in September, both Super 750 events. They also reached the final of the Thailand Open. Their Hong Kong campaign represents another opportunity to strengthen their position ahead of the season-ending World Tour Finals.

Rakshita, meanwhile, could not maintain her momentum against Thailand’s Pornapwee Chochuwong, going down 19-21, 16-21. Her exit came after a memorable campaign that included victories over two established opponents.

The Indian had earlier defeated China’s Chen Yu Fei, the Tokyo Olympics champion and current world No. 4, 21-18, 24-22. She had also beaten Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt, ranked 20th in the world, 21-18, 21-18 in the earlier round.

Elsewhere, former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth progressed from the pre-quarterfinals after beating South Korea's Yoo Tae-bin 12-21, 21-18, 21-14.

On the other hand, India also suffered setbacks, with Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand losing to American pair Lauren Lam and Allison Lee, while Ashmita Chaliha was eliminated by Japan's Hina Akechi.

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