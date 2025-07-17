Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag knocked out of Japan Open in second round Indian shuttlers have disappointed big time at the ongoing Japan Open Super 750 tournament. PV Sindhu was knocked out of the first round itself and in the second round, Lakshya Sen and the star duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also lost their respective matches.

Tokyo:

Indian shuttlers' disappointing run at Japan Open continued on the second day as top players - Lakshya Sen in Men's Singles and the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in Men's Doubles - got knocked out of the tournament in the second round itself. Earlier, PV Sindhu lost in the first round to South Korea's Sim Yu-jin in straight sets 15-21, 14-21.

Coming back to Sen, he had looked promising in the opening round with a commanding win over China's Wang Zheng Xing but he couldn't replicate the same today in the round of 16. The world number 18 Indian went down to Japan's Kodai Naraoka 19-21, 11-21 in the match that lasted close to an hour.

Satwik-Chirag go down former world no.1 pair from China

India's best doubles duo of Satwik and Chirag also put up a disappointing show, going down to China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang 22-24, 14-21. It was expected to be a close encounter as both pairs ranked number one in the world in the past. Moreover, the duo Keng and Chang had also won the silver medal at the Paris Olympics, and with this win, they extended their head-to-head record against the Satwik-Chirag duo to 7-2.

Anupama Upadhaya only Indian left in Japan Open

Anupama Upadhaya is the only Indian challenge left in the Japan Open. She is set to face Wang Zhiyi from China in the second round. In the first round, the 20-year-old went past her Indian counterpart Rakshitha Ramraj 21-15, 18-21, 21-18. The match is scheduled to take place at 1:45 PM IST, and it remains to be seen whether Anupama will be able to keep the Indian challenge alive in the Japan Open.

