Lakshya Sen outclasses China's Li Shifeng to progress to All England Open semi-final

Birmingham:

Lakshya Sen defeated China’s Li Shifeng to move to the semi-finals of the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham. The Indian shuttler delivered a composed and assertive performance at the Utilita Arena Birmingham, beating the world number six in straight sets - 21-13, 21-16 in 45 minutes.

From the opening exchanges, the India shuttler established authority over the rallies. Sharp attacking strokes and accurate placement kept Li under pressure, while Lakshya’s movement around the court ensured he dictated the rhythm of play. The first game quickly tilted in his favour as he built a comfortable lead and maintained it through consistent attacking play.

Lakshya’s defensive ability also proved crucial. Several long rallies ended with the Indian turning retrievals into attacking opportunities, forcing his opponent to defend repeatedly. Variations in his shot selection, including deft drops and controlled net play, helped maintain the advantage.

What happened in the second game?

The second game brought more resistance from Li as rallies lengthened and the pace intensified. The Chinese player attempted to disrupt Lakshya’s rhythm with tighter net exchanges, but the Indian responded with composure. A decisive sequence of points late in the game allowed Lakshya to pull clear before sealing the victory.

The result not only secured a place in the semi-finals but also ended Lakshya’s recent losing run against Li. The Indian had previously suffered three consecutive defeats in their meetings before Friday’s win.

Lakshya’s route to the final four has also featured other significant turnarounds. Earlier in the tournament, he halted a three-match losing streak against Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus and overcame China’s Shi Yuqi after having lost their previous four encounters on the Badminton World Federation World Tour.

Who will Lakshya face in the semi-final?

The semi-final will see Lakshya face either Canada’s Victor Lai or Japan’s Koki Watanabe. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old has come close to the title before at the historic tournament. In 2022, he finished runner-up after losing the final to Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen. His 2024 run ended in the semi-finals, where Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie stopped his progress.