Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei scripts history, brings home India's first ever boxing gold at the Youth Olympics

Manipur’s Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei has etched his name in the history books, bringing home India’s first-ever boxing gold medal at the Youth Olympics. He took on Ireland’s Kristian Jubani in the summit clash of boxing and, defeating him on points, Meetei clinched the gold medal for the Indian contingent, scripting history among many other competitors.

He won the clash in the 50 kg boxing event and won the bout 3-2 on the judges' scorecards, edging out Jubani in a closely contested battle. It is interesting to note that Meetei faced some competition in the opening round, in which all the five judges awarded points to Jubani.

However, Meetei made a comeback in the second round with three judges awarding points in his favour. Furthermore, the third round saw Meetei secure points from four of the five judges as he completed a brilliant comeback and sealed his victory.

The win also adds to India’s history in boxing at the Youth Olympics. Shiv Thapa had won silver in the men's 54 kg category at the Singapore 2010 edition, with Vikas Krishan claiming the bronze medal in the men’s 60 kg event back in 2010 as well.

With Meetei winning the gold, this is India’s first-ever boxing gold at the Youth Olympics and India’s third boxing medal at the event.

India’s gold medal tally continues to rise

The Indian contingent has been impressive at the Youth Olympics so far. Before Meetei’s historic gold medal victory, the country had brought home three silver medals and five bronze medals across different disciplines.

The country won the silver medal in badminton, judo and beach wrestling, with them bringing home the bronze medals in swimming, the women's 100m hurdles and Wushu.

It could be interesting to see how the contingent fares in the remaining days of the competition and if they can bring home any other gold medals as the Olympics progresses. As for Meetei, the victory would mark a significant milestone in the youngster’s blooming career. Etching his name in history, the boy from Manipur will hope to put in some more good showings in the upcoming events.

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