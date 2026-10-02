Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara clinch India's first-ever mixed recurve team silver medal at Asian Games

The Indian contingent has been exceptional at the Asian Games 2026. Despite a subpar start to the event, the nation has picked up the pace and has been racing up medals at the event. It is interesting to note that archers Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara scripted history at the games.

Notably, the duo of Kumkum and Dhiraj won the first-ever Asian Games silver medal in mixed recurve archery. They took on China in the final and lost the gold medal match 3-5 at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square. Despite losing the gold, bringing home the silver would mean the world to Team India.

The win was the Indian mixed recurve archery team’s first-ever silver medal at the Asia Games 2026 in the sport. They lost the final to China’s Zhu Jingyi and Li Mengqi, and they also bagged the LA 2028 Olympics quota.

China dominated India from the get-go, taking the lead in the first set itself as Kumkum’s second arrow landed on the 7-mark. Furthermore, there was some hope for India as they took a set off against the Chinese, but it was not meant to be, as China avoided a shootout in the end to bring home the gold.

Lovlina Borgohain brought home India’s 12th gold medal

It is interesting to note that star India boxer Lovlina Borgohain recently clinched the gold medal for the nation in the women’s 75 kg boxing final. Taking on China's Bao Ziyi in the final, Borgohain put forth a dominant performance and brought home India’s 12th gold medal at the Asian Games 2027.

Notably, Lovlina dominated her opponent in the game. While Bao Ziyi resorted to playing aggressively, hoping to take points away from the Indian, Lovlina resorted to countering her punches and brought home the gold medal with a unanimous 5-0 score.

With the win, this was India’s 70th medal at the Asian Games 2026. With 12 golds, 24 silvers, and 34 bronze medals, the nation sits in sixth place in the medal standings, and it could be interesting to see how many more medals India can add to its tally.

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India creates history with first-ever women's recurve archery gold at Asian Games, defeats South Korea 5-3