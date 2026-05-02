Kuldeep Kumar, thrown out of train in January, registers national record in Pole Vault

New Delhi:

Kuldeep Kumar delivered a landmark performance in Bhubaneswar, setting a new national record in men’s pole vault with a clearance of 5.41 metres at the 1st Indian Indoor Open Combined Events and Pole Vault competition. The 21-year-old athlete from Madhya Pradesh improved upon the previous mark of 5.40 metres held by Dev Meena. In the same event, Meena finished third with 5.20 metres, while Reegan G claimed second place with a jump of 5.25 metres.

The achievement marks a major step forward for Indian pole vault, which is a discipline that operates on the fringes of mainstream athletics coverage. Kuldeep’s rise has come through persistence rather than privilege, shaped by experiences that reflect the everyday struggles athletes often face.

What happened in January?

One such moment unfolded in January 2026, when Kuldeep and Meena were returning from the All India Inter-University Championships. Travelling with their pole vault equipment, they were asked to get off a train at Panvel station by a Travelling Ticket Examiner. Their poles were treated as an issue rather than essential sporting gear, leaving them stranded for nearly five hours as they tried to resolve the situation with railway officials.

The episode gained attention after Meena shared a video recounting what had happened. The video of the same went viral on social media, with many questioning the future of the sport and how the athletes have been bothered over the years. Many raised concerns about how athletes, especially those in technical and less-visible sports, are supported outside competition arenas.

Months later in Bhubaneswar, Kuldeep’s performance provided a different kind of headline. His successful clearance not only secured victory but also established a new national benchmark, underscoring his potential at a young age.

Notably, Kuldeep now holds the country’s best-ever mark in men’s pole vault. His record highlights both his individual progress and the larger conversation around infrastructure and recognition in Indian athletics.