Koneru Humpy defeats Lei Tingjie, sets up all-Indian final with Divya Deshmukh at FIDE Women's World Cup India will crown its first Women’s World Cup champion as Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh set up a historic all-Indian final in Batumi. Humpy edged China’s Lei Tingjie in a tense tiebreak, joining Divya, who beat Tan Zhongyi, in the semis.

Georgia:

Indian chess created history on Thursday as Koneru Humpy defeated China’s Lei Tingjie in a dramatic semifinal to set up an all-Indian final against teenager Divya Deshmukh at the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025. This marks the first time two Indian women will contest the summit clash of the prestigious global tournament.

The final, scheduled for July 26 and 27 in Batumi, Georgia, is a landmark moment for Indian chess, with both players also securing spots at the Women’s Candidates Tournament scheduled for early next year.

Humpy, a veteran and former World Rapid Champion, had to dig deep against the formidable Lei Tingjie. After both rapid games (10+10 format) ended in draws, the match intensified during the blitz tiebreaks. The Chinese Grandmaster struck first in the 5+3 rapid round, putting Humpy on the back foot. Facing elimination, the 37-year-old showed immense composure to bounce back in the second game and level the match.

The contest then moved to the 3+2 blitz format, where Humpy showed experience and nerves of steel. In the first blitz game, she capitalised on a critical error from Lei in the 44th move to go queen up and clinch a pivotal victory. Holding firm in the second blitz game, Humpy ensured there was no comeback from Lei, sealing the win and with it, an appearance in the Women’s World Cup final.

Road to the final

On the other side of the draw, 18-year-old Divya Deshmukh had stunned China’s Tan Zhongyi a day earlier in another thrilling semifinal. Her fearless and resilient play has drawn praise from across the chess world.

With Humpy’s advancement, the final now becomes a showcase of two generations of Indian chess talent. One of them is an icon of the sport and will face a rising star. Beyond national pride, the all-Indian final guarantees the country its first-ever Women’s World Cup champion.