Khelo India Youth Games to be launched by Home Minister Amit Shah

Image Source : GETTY Amit shah to unveil Khelo India Youth Games

The Indian government has been actively working towards the sports upliftment in India. As per a statement issued by the home ministry of India "Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch Khelo India Youth Games-2021 in Panchkula on Saturday". The games will be conducted from June 4 till June 13. The ten day event will see 8,500 players, coaches and support staff from across the country. The much anticipated event will see players competing for a total of 1,866 medals which includes 545 gold, 545 silver, and 776 bronze.

Keeping in mind the upcoming commonwealth games, the event will have as many as 25 types of sports and will be organised across 5 venues including anchkula, Ambala, Shahabad, Chandigarh, and Delhi. As far as the accomodations for visitors are considered au Devi Lal Sports Complex in Panchkula has been locked as the main venue for the sports events which can accomodate 7,000 spectators. Taking the level of competition further, the event will also include traditional sports such as Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, Mallakhamba, and Yogasana. The traditional sports have been included for the very first time and are expected to generate interest in the event.

(Input from PTI)