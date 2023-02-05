Kenya Ladies Open: Aditi Ashok conquers tournament in Kenya, bags fourth LET title

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Aditi Ashok wins Kenya Ladies Open

Kenya Ladies Open: India's Olympian Aditi Ashok on Sunday displayed a dominating outing in Nairobi to conquer the Magical Kenya Ladies Open. The Indian star won by a big margin of nine shots as she took her fourth Ladies European Tour title. Ashok took the lead right from the first round and kept on increasing it to finish 12-under 280 at the Par-73 Vipingo Ridge.

Ashok, who broke into the headlines after coming way too close to an Olympic medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, now mostly plays on the Ladies PGA in the USA. She has won this title more than 5 years after her previous win in Abu Dhabi in November 2017. The 24-year-old Aditi shot 67-70-69-74 in the four rounds of the event and went over par only 1 time.

Notably, the two-time Olympian Ashok has been a good performer at the LET event. She has won the tournament four times in 60 attempts and has finished inside the top ten on 20 occasions. Meanwhile, she would be looking for her maiden LPGA victory to become the first Indian to win the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA).

Behind Aditi, Thailand's teen April Angurasaranee and England's Alice Hewson finished joint second with a total of 3-under 289. Meanwhile, another Indian, Avani Prashanth finished joint ninth 3-over 295. Also, India's Amandeep Drall finished joint 52 with 16-over 308.

On the first day of the event, Ashok took a three-shot lead as she finished at 6-under 67 before finishing at 3- under 70 in the second round. She shot 69 in the third round to finish 4-under in the penultimate round. Aditi's first two LET titles came in successive starts at the Hero Women's Indian Open and then the following week in Qatar Ladies Open.

Latest Sports News