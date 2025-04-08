Kedar Jadhav, former Indian cricketer who retired in 2024, joins BJP in Mumbai Kedar Jadhav retired from all formats of cricket in 2024 and now begins a new chapter in his life. The former Indian cricketer has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Maharashtra minister and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Mumbai.

Former Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav embarked on a political journey, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Maharashtra minister and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday, April 8, in Mumbai.

Jadhav announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in June 2024 at the age of 39 after having played for India from 2014 to 2020. He made his debut in 2014 for the Men in Blue during an ODI match in 2014 against Sri Lanka. Jadhav made his T20I debut in 2015. His last game in the Indian colours came in 2020 when he played in an ODI against New Zealand 2020 in Auckland. Jadhav now begins a new journey in his life.

More to follow...