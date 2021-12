PKL 2021-22 Day 6 Live Score: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panther Live Match Updates Tamil Thalivas will aim to get their first win of the season in the match against U Mumba while UP Yodha and Jaipur Pink Panthers will look to claim their second win of PKL 2021-22 on Monday.

A look at the points table Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22, Day 6 Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba

UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panther December 27 (Monday), 2021 7:30 PM IST Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre Live Streaming As has been the case in the last seven seasons Pro Kabaddi League's 2021 edition will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar. Venue Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre Match timings 7:30 PM onwards Squad Jaipur Pink Panthers Elite Retained Players - Amit Hooda (defender), Vishal (defender) Retained Young Player - Nitin Rawal (all-rounder) New Young Players - Pavan TR (defender), Sachin Narwal (all-rounder), Sushil Gulia (raider), Elavarasan A (defender) Overseas Players - Mohammad Amin Nosrati (raider, 11L), Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki (raider, 10L) Category A Domestic Players - Deepak Niwas Hooda (all-rounder, 55L), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (defender, 45L) Category B Domestic Players - Arjun Deshwal (raider, 96L), Naveen (raider, 22L), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (defender, 22L) Category C Domestic Players - Amit (defender, 20L), Ashok (raider, 10L), Amit Nagar (raider, 10L), Shaul Kumar (defender, 10L) Tamil Thalaivas Existing New Young Players - Sagar (defender), Himanshu (defender), M. Abishek (defender) Overseas Players - Anwar Saheed Baba (all-rounder, 10L), Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder (defender, 10L) Category A Domestic Players - Surjeet Singh (defender, 75L), K Prapanjan (raider, 71L), Manjeet (raider, 92L) Category B Domestic Player - Athul MS (raider, 30L) Category C Domestic Players - Bhavani Rajput (raider, 10L), Sourabh Tanaji Patil (all-rounder, 15L), Ajinkya Ashok Pawar (19.5L), Sahil (defender, 10L), Sagar B Krishna (all-rounder, 10L), Santhapanaselvam (all-rounder, 10L) U Mumba Elite Retained Players - Fazel Atrachali (defender), Abhishek Singh (raider), Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre (all rounder), Harendra Kumar (defender) Existing New Young Player - Navneet (raider) Overseas Player - Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari (all-rounder, 12.8L) Category B Domestic Player - Ajith V Kumar (raider, 25L) Category C Domestic Players - Rinku (defender, 32L), Ajeet (defender, 10L), Sunil Siddhgavali (defender, 10L), Pankaj (all-rounder, 10L), Rahul Rana (raider, 10L), Jashandeep Singh (raider, 10L), Ashish Kumar Sangwan (all-rounder, 10L) UP Yoddha Retained Young Player - Nitesh Kumar (defender) Existing New Young Players - Sumit (defender), Ashu Singh (defender), Surinder Gill (raider) New Young Player - Nitin Panwar (all-rounder) Overseas Players - Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali (raider, 12L), Md. Masud Karim (raider, 10L) Category A domestic Players - Pardeep Narwal (raider, 1.65 Crores), Shrikant Jadhav (raider, 72 L) Category C Domestic Players - Sahil (raider, 10L), Gaurav Kumar (defender, 10L), Gurdeep (all-rounder, 10L), Gulveer Singh (raider, 10L), Ankit (raider, 10L), Aashish Nagar (defender, 10L)