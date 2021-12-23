Follow us on Image Source : PROKABADDI.COM File photo from Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates match in PKL 7

Live Score PKL 2021-22 Day 2 Live Updates: Gujarat vs Jaipur, Delhi vs Paltan, Haryana vs Patna in Pro Kabaddi

After thrilling encounters on Day 1, we are back with PKL 2021-22 Live Updates of Day 2 where Gujarat Giants will face Jaipur Pink Panthers in the opening match, followed by a contest between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Puneri Paltan and Day 2 will end with three-time champions Patna Pirates clashing swords with Haryana Steelers.

Three-time champions Patna Pirates up against new-look Haryana Steelers

Will Naveen Kumar continue his Dabang performance for Delhi?

Battle of two most experienced raiders in PKL history

PKL Day 2

Match details

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22, Day 2

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates

December 23 (Thursday), 2021

7:30 PM IST

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre

Live Streaming

As has been the case in the last seven seasons Pro Kabaddi League's 2021 edition will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar.

Match timings

7:30 PM onwards

Squad

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Elite Retained Players - Amit Hooda (defender), Vishal (defender)

Retained Young Player - Nitin Rawal (all-rounder)

New Young Players - Pavan TR (defender), Sachin Narwal (all-rounder), Sushil Gulia (raider), Elavarasan A (defender)

Overseas Players - Mohammad Amin Nosrati (raider, 11L), Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki (raider, 10L)

Category A Domestic Players - Deepak Niwas Hooda (all-rounder, 55L), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (defender, 45L)

Category B Domestic Players - Arjun Deshwal (raider, 96L), Naveen (raider, 22L), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (defender, 22L)

Category C Domestic Players - Amit (defender, 20L), Ashok (raider, 10L), Amit Nagar (raider, 10L), Shaul Kumar (defender, 10L)

Patna Pirates

Elite Retained Players - Neeraj Kumar (defender), Monu (raider)

Existing New Young Players - Mohit (raider), Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan (raider), Sahil Mann (all-rounder)

Overseas Players - Jangkun Lee (raider, 20.5L), Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (all-rounder, 31L)

Category A Domestic Players - Prashanth Kumar Rai (raider, 55L), Sachin Tanwar (raider, 84L)

Category B Domestic Players - Sunil (defender, 31.5L), Monu Goyat (raider, 20L)

Category C Domestic Players - Guman Singh (raider, 18.5L), Sourav Gulia (defender, 10L), Sajin Chandrasekar (all-rounder, 10L), Shubham Shinde (defender, 10L), Sandeep (defender, 10L)

Puneri Paltan

Elite Retained players - Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav (defender), Pawan Kumar Kadian (raider), Hadi Tajik (defender)

Existing New Young Players - Sanket Sawant (defender), Pankaj Mohite (raider)

New Young Player - Govind Gurjar (all-rounder), Mohit Goyat (Raider)

Overseas Player - Victor Onyango Obiero (all-rounder, 10L)

Category A Domestic Players - Vishal Bhardwaj (defender, 60L), Baldev Singh (defender, 60L), Rahul Chaudhari (raider, 40L)

Category B Domestic Player - Nitin Tomar (raider, 61L)

Category C Domestic Players - Sombir (defender, 34.5L), E Subash (all-rounder, 10L), Karamvir (defender, 10L), Vishwas S (raider, 10L)

Category D Domestic Players - Abinesh Nadarajan (defender, 6L), Sourav Kumar (defender, 6L)

Dabang Delhi KC

Elite Retained Player - Vijay Kumar (all-rounder)

Retained Young Player - Naveen Kumar (raider)

Existing New Young Players - Balram (all-rounder), Sumit (defender), Mohit (defender), Neeraj Narwal (raider)

Overseas Players - Mohammad Malak (defender, 10L), Emad Sedaghat Nia (raider, 10.2L)

Category B Domestic Players - Sandeep Narwal (all-rounder, 60L), Ajay Thakur (raider, 46L), Jeeva Kumar (defender, 44L), Joginder Singh Narwal (defender, 20L), Manjeet Chhillar (all-rounder, 20L)

Category C Domestic Player - Sushant Sail (raider, 10L)

Category D Domestic Player - Vikas (defender, 6L)

Gujarat Giants

Elite Retained Players - Parvesh Bhainswal (defender), Sunil Kumar (defender)

Existing New Young Players - Harmanjeet Singh (raider) Sumit (defender), Ankit (defender)

Overseas Players - Hadi Oshtorak (all-rounder, 20L), Soleiman Pahlevani (defender, 11.5L)

Category A Domestic Player - Ravinder Pahal (defender, 74L)

Category B Domestic Players - Sonu (raider, 20L), Girish Maruti Ernak (defender, 20L)

Category C Domestic Players - Rathan K (raider, 25L), Mahendra Ganesh Rajput (15L), Maninder Singh (raider, 10L), Harshit Yadav (raider, 10L), Pardeep Kumar (raider, 10L), Ajay Kumar (raider, 10L)

Haryana Steelers

Elite Retained Player - Vikash Kandola (raider)

Existing New Young Players - Vinay (raider), Vikas Chillar (raider), Chand Singh (defender)

Overseas Players - Hamid Mirzaei Nader (all-rounder, 12.1L), Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou (raider, 13.2L)

Category A Domestic Player - Rohit Gulia (all-rounder, 83L)

Category B Domestic Players - Surender Nada (defender, 20L), Ravi Kumar (defender, 27.5L), Vikas Jaglan (all-rounder, 20L)

Category C Domestic Players - Brijendra Singh Chaudhary (all-rounder, 55L), Ajay Ghanghas (all-rounder, 10L), Rajesh Narwal (all-rounder, 10L), Rajesh Gurjar (defender, 10L)