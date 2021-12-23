Live Score PKL 2021-22 Day 2 Live Updates: Gujarat vs Jaipur, Delhi vs Paltan, Haryana vs Patna in Pro Kabaddi

Live Score PKL 2021-22 Day 2 Live Updates: Gujarat vs Jaipur, Delhi vs Paltan, Haryana vs Patna in Pro KabaddiAfter thrilling encounters on Day 1, we are back with PKL 2021-22 Live Updates of Day 2 where Gujarat Giants will face Jaipur Pink Panthers in the opening match, followed by a contest between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Puneri Paltan and Day 2 will end with three-time champions Patna Pirates clashing swords with Haryana Steelers.
Three-time champions Patna Pirates up against new-look Haryana Steelers
Will Naveen Kumar continue his Dabang performance for Delhi?
Battle of two most experienced raiders in PKL history
PKL Day 2
Match details
Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22, Day 2
- Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
- Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan
- Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates
December 23 (Thursday), 2021
7:30 PM IST
Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre
Live Streaming
As has been the case in the last seven seasons Pro Kabaddi League's 2021 edition will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar.
Venue
Match timings
Squad
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Elite Retained Players - Amit Hooda (defender), Vishal (defender)
Retained Young Player - Nitin Rawal (all-rounder)
New Young Players - Pavan TR (defender), Sachin Narwal (all-rounder), Sushil Gulia (raider), Elavarasan A (defender)
Overseas Players - Mohammad Amin Nosrati (raider, 11L), Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki (raider, 10L)
Category A Domestic Players - Deepak Niwas Hooda (all-rounder, 55L), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (defender, 45L)
Category B Domestic Players - Arjun Deshwal (raider, 96L), Naveen (raider, 22L), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (defender, 22L)
Category C Domestic Players - Amit (defender, 20L), Ashok (raider, 10L), Amit Nagar (raider, 10L), Shaul Kumar (defender, 10L)
Patna Pirates
Elite Retained Players - Neeraj Kumar (defender), Monu (raider)
Existing New Young Players - Mohit (raider), Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan (raider), Sahil Mann (all-rounder)
Overseas Players - Jangkun Lee (raider, 20.5L), Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (all-rounder, 31L)
Category A Domestic Players - Prashanth Kumar Rai (raider, 55L), Sachin Tanwar (raider, 84L)
Category B Domestic Players - Sunil (defender, 31.5L), Monu Goyat (raider, 20L)
Category C Domestic Players - Guman Singh (raider, 18.5L), Sourav Gulia (defender, 10L), Sajin Chandrasekar (all-rounder, 10L), Shubham Shinde (defender, 10L), Sandeep (defender, 10L)
Puneri Paltan
Elite Retained players - Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav (defender), Pawan Kumar Kadian (raider), Hadi Tajik (defender)
Existing New Young Players - Sanket Sawant (defender), Pankaj Mohite (raider)
New Young Player - Govind Gurjar (all-rounder), Mohit Goyat (Raider)
Overseas Player - Victor Onyango Obiero (all-rounder, 10L)
Category A Domestic Players - Vishal Bhardwaj (defender, 60L), Baldev Singh (defender, 60L), Rahul Chaudhari (raider, 40L)
Category B Domestic Player - Nitin Tomar (raider, 61L)
Category C Domestic Players - Sombir (defender, 34.5L), E Subash (all-rounder, 10L), Karamvir (defender, 10L), Vishwas S (raider, 10L)
Category D Domestic Players - Abinesh Nadarajan (defender, 6L), Sourav Kumar (defender, 6L)
Dabang Delhi KC
Elite Retained Player - Vijay Kumar (all-rounder)
Retained Young Player - Naveen Kumar (raider)
Existing New Young Players - Balram (all-rounder), Sumit (defender), Mohit (defender), Neeraj Narwal (raider)
Overseas Players - Mohammad Malak (defender, 10L), Emad Sedaghat Nia (raider, 10.2L)
Category B Domestic Players - Sandeep Narwal (all-rounder, 60L), Ajay Thakur (raider, 46L), Jeeva Kumar (defender, 44L), Joginder Singh Narwal (defender, 20L), Manjeet Chhillar (all-rounder, 20L)
Category C Domestic Player - Sushant Sail (raider, 10L)
Category D Domestic Player - Vikas (defender, 6L)
Gujarat Giants
Elite Retained Players - Parvesh Bhainswal (defender), Sunil Kumar (defender)
Existing New Young Players - Harmanjeet Singh (raider) Sumit (defender), Ankit (defender)
Overseas Players - Hadi Oshtorak (all-rounder, 20L), Soleiman Pahlevani (defender, 11.5L)
Category A Domestic Player - Ravinder Pahal (defender, 74L)
Category B Domestic Players - Sonu (raider, 20L), Girish Maruti Ernak (defender, 20L)
Category C Domestic Players - Rathan K (raider, 25L), Mahendra Ganesh Rajput (15L), Maninder Singh (raider, 10L), Harshit Yadav (raider, 10L), Pardeep Kumar (raider, 10L), Ajay Kumar (raider, 10L)
Haryana Steelers
Elite Retained Player - Vikash Kandola (raider)
Existing New Young Players - Vinay (raider), Vikas Chillar (raider), Chand Singh (defender)
Overseas Players - Hamid Mirzaei Nader (all-rounder, 12.1L), Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou (raider, 13.2L)
Category A Domestic Player - Rohit Gulia (all-rounder, 83L)
Category B Domestic Players - Surender Nada (defender, 20L), Ravi Kumar (defender, 27.5L), Vikas Jaglan (all-rounder, 20L)
Category C Domestic Players - Brijendra Singh Chaudhary (all-rounder, 55L), Ajay Ghanghas (all-rounder, 10L), Rajesh Narwal (all-rounder, 10L), Rajesh Gurjar (defender, 10L)