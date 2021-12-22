Wednesday, December 22, 2021
     
  • Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists shot at a person at Eidgah area of Srinagar city
  • 29 students of a residential school in West Bengal's Nadia district test positive for COVID-19
PKL 2021-22 Day 1 Live Score Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Live Updates: U Mumba take on Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 8

PKL 2021-22 Day 1 Live Score Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Live Updates: Get Live Score, Live Streaming and Latest Updates from the Pro Kabaddi League season 8. Match Stars at 7:30 PM.

India TV Sports Desk Reported by: India TV Sports Desk
Bengaluru Updated on: December 22, 2021 18:21 IST
File photo from U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls match in PKL season 7.
Image Source : PROKABADDI.COM

PKL 2021-22 Day 1 Live Score Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Live Updates

Will Pawan repeat his heroics from the last season? 

Head to head: Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba

Match details

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22, Day 1

  • Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba
  • Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas
  • Bengal Warriors vs U.P. Yoddha

December 22 (Wednesday), 2021

7:30 PM IST

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre

Live Streaming

As has been the case in the last seven seasons Pro Kabaddi League's 2021 edition will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar. 

Venue

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre

Match timings

7:30 PM onwards

