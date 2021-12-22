PKL 2021-22 Day 1 Live Score Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Live Updates: U Mumba take on Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 8

PKL 2021-22 Day 1 Live Score Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Live UpdatesWill Pawan repeat his heroics from the last season?
Head to head: Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba
Match details
Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22, Day 1
- Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba
- Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas
- Bengal Warriors vs U.P. Yoddha
December 22 (Wednesday), 2021
7:30 PM IST
Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre
Live Streaming
As has been the case in the last seven seasons Pro Kabaddi League's 2021 edition will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar.
Venue
Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre
Match timings
7:30 PM onwards