John Cena's record in WWE WrestleMania history as 16-time champion faces Cody Rhodes for Undisputed title

John Cena will be facing Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41 as he bids for a record-breaking 17th title. Cena is currently tied with Ric Flair for the most WWE titles, and a win at the Show of Shows would propel him to the top.
The Cenation leader won the Elimination Chamber last month to get a shot at the title against the American Nightmare. Cena surprised everyone with his heel turn at the pay-per-view after joining forces with The Rock. He took down Cody in the ring after a gesture from the final boss to add a different flavour to the WrestleMania clash against the American Nightmare.
The Show of Immortals is less than a week away from now as the fans wait for the two-day event to take place on April 19 and 20 at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada. Ahead of WrestleMania, we take a look at Cena's record at the biggest WWE spectacle.
Cena winless at 'Mania since 2017
The Cenation leader is winless at the 'Mania since winning his last outing in 2017. He won the mixed tag team match alongside Nikki Bella against The Mix and Maryse in a gripping contest. Subsequently, Cena has lost three matches at the Show of Immortals - one each against The Undertaker (2018), The Fiend (2020) and against Austin Theory (2023 United States Championship).
Cena has participated in 16 WrestleMania events so far and has an impressive 10-6 record. His 10 wins are the joint second-most by a wrestler alongside Triple H and Edge, and only behind The Undertaker.
Cena's record at all WrestleMania events he has been part of:
WrestleMania 2004: Won the United States Championship match against The Big Show
WrestleMania 2005: Won the WWE Heavyweight Championship match against John Bradshaw Layfield.
WrestleMania 2006: Won the WWE Championship match vs. Triple H.
WrestleMania 2007: Won the WWE Championship match vs. Shawn Michaels
WrestleMania 2008: Lost the WWE Championship match vs. Randy Orton vs. Triple H. Orton won that
WrestleMania 2009: Won the World Heavyweight Championship match vs. Edge vs. The Big Show.
WrestleMania 2010: Won the WWE Championship match vs. Batista
WrestleMania 2011: Lost the WWE Championship vs. The Miz
WrestleMania 2012: Lost to The Rock
WrestleMania 2013: Won the WWE Championship match vs. The Rock
WrestleMania 2014: Defeated Bray Wyatt
WrestleMania 2015: Won the United States Championship match vs Rusev
WrestleMania 2017: Won the mixed tag team match with Nikki Bella vs. The Mix and Maryse
WrestleMania 2018: Lost to The Undertaker
WrestleMania 2020: Lost the Firefly Fun House match vs. The Fiend
WrestleMania 2023: Lost the United States Championship match vs. Austin Theory