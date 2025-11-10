Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, which hosted 2010 CWG, to be dismantled for 102-acre sports city Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi is set to be dismantled as a 102-acre sports city is set to be built. The iconic venue was originally built to host the 1982 Asian Games and was later renovated for the 2010 Commonwealth Games. The venue has also hosted major athletics events before.

New Delhi:

The iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi is set to be dismantled to create a Sports City spread across a massive 102 acres. It will cater to all major disciplines and will also include lodging facility for athletes, a sports ministry source told PTI on Monday, November 10. As of now, the plan is merely a proposal and the timeline for the project is yet to be worked out in detail.

"The stadium will be dismantled. All offices inside the stadium, including the National Anti-Doping Agency and the National Dope Testing Laboratory, will be relocated," the ministry source said. This is a major development in the Indian Sports Infrastructure as the project aims to provide first-class facilities as India aims to grab the hosting rights of the Olympic Games in 2036.

As per the source, the concerned officials are currently studying infrastructure models from Qatar and Australia that have built multipurpose stadiums that are capable of hosting major global events.

JLN Stadium was originally built to host 1982 Asian Games

Notably, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was originally built for the Asian Games in 1982, when India finished in fifth place in the medal tally with 13 gold, 19 silver and 25 bronze medals. It was India's best performance at the Asian Games at the time. After that, India's most iconic multi-sport venues was renovated for the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

With a capacity of around 60000, JLN Stadium in New Delhi has previously hosted major athletics events, large-scale concerts and even the national ceremonies like Independence Day functions. Moreover, the iconic venue also hosted the World Para Athletics Championships in October. A mondo track was also laid for the event, which cost up to Rs 30 crore.

