Jaspal Rana, Asian Games gold medalist and Manu Bhaker's coach, dies at 49

New Delhi:

Renowned Indian shooter and high-performance pistol coach Jaspal Rana has passed away at the age of 49. According to National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Rana breathed his last at a hospital in Delhi in the early hours of Friday. He had recently undergone a medical procedure after falling ill during the Indian contingent’s return journey from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany.

Upon landing in New Delhi, Rana was immediately admitted to the hospital, where he underwent a procedure involving the placement of a stent after his condition deteriorated. In the meantime, Max Hospital in Saket has confirmed the development, where Rana was admitted.

“Jaspal Rana, shooter and coach of Double Olympics medalist Manu Bhaker, passed away at Max Saket Hospital this morning,” Max Hospital shared.

More to follow..