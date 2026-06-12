Jaspal Rana death: Key records and achievements of shooting legend

New Delhi:

Renowned Indian shooter and high-performance coach Jaspal Rana has passed away at the age of 49. His death marks a significant loss for Indian sport, particularly the shooting community, where he was widely regarded as both a champion athlete and a transformative coach.

Notably, Rana had been undergoing medical treatment in Delhi after falling ill during the Indian contingent’s return from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany. He required emergency medical attention upon landing in India and underwent a procedure following complications. Despite medical intervention, he passed away at a hospital in the national capital on Thursday night.

Rana’s achievement during playing days

A former elite shooter, Rana was one of India’s most successful pistol marksmen. He first rose to prominence in his teenage years and quickly established himself on the national circuit before moving on to international competitions. He won his first major national-level medal at just 12 years old when he claimed a silver medal at the 31st National Shooting Championship in Ahmedabad in 1988.

On the international stage, his most significant achievements include multiple medals at the Asian Games. He has won four gold medals, two silver medals and two bronze medals in the continental tournament from 1994 to 2006.

Rana was also highly successful at the Commonwealth Games, where he became India’s most successful athlete in the history of the event with a total of 15 medals, which include 9 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze across the 1994, 1998, 2002, and 2006 editions. One of his standout performances came in the 2002 Commonwealth Games, where he won multiple gold medals and set a record score in pistol shooting events, reinforcing his dominance in the discipline during that period.

Arjuna Award in 1994, Padma Shri in 1997

Rana’s achievements earned him some of India’s highest sporting honours. He was awarded the Arjuna Award in 1994, at a very young age, in recognition of his Asian Games success and rising international profile. He later received the Padma Shri, one of India’s top civilian awards, acknowledging both his sporting excellence and contribution to Indian shooting.

After retiring from competitive shooting, Rana transitioned into coaching and became an influential figure in Indian pistol shooting, mentoring elite athletes and contributing to the country’s modern shooting success.

In 2025, he was awarded the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman 2025, one of the two highest civilian awards of the State.

Also Read: