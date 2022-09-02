Japan Open 2022: Prannoy HS goes out crashing in quarter-finals

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV H S Prannoy went down in the men's singles quarterfinals.

Japan Open 2022: Star Indian shuttler H S Prannoy went down in the men's singles quarterfinals against World Championships bronze medalist Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei at the Japan Open here on Friday.

Prannoy has been amongst the most consistent Indian players in the circuit this season shuttlers. His defeat brings down the curtain of the Indian campaign at the Japan Open.

The 30-year-old Indian played out of his skin and saved three match points, only to endure the agony of losing it in the end, as Chou emerged victorious 21-17 15-21 22-20 in a pulsating contest that lasted an hour and 20 minutes.

Prannoy had already defeated Chuo twice out of his last twin meetings. Hence, Prannoy engaged in a battle of attrition with his rival and was up 12-8 in the opening game. However, Chou recovered to turn the tables at 15-14 when Prannoy went to the net.

After the change of sides, Chou again opened up a slender 5-4 lead before a lucky net chord brought it on an even keel. While Chou's returns got steeper and his attack stronger, Prannoy's errors piled up as he fell behind 6-10. A precise cross-court return gave Chou the bragging rights

Prannoy tried to set the pace of the rallies, and a fantastic rally ended with a lucky net chord for the Indian, who drew parity at 10-10 when Chou faltered at the front court. However, Chou had his nose ahead at the interval with Prannoy failing to defend a shot on his backhand. Things didn't go Prannoy's way as he struggled to control the shuttle and a series of unforced errors saw Chou take a six-point cushion at the break.

Prannoy constructed the rallies well and precision in his returns, including two delightful cross-court returns, helped him make it 12-13. But once again, unforced errors crept into his game as he went long and to the net, to allow Chou to take a 17-14 lead.

Chou went wide twice and Prannoy unleashed a down-the-line smash in between to save the three match points, but he served out next to once again hand his opponent a match point, and he sealed it in his favor when Prannoy went wide.

(Inputs from PTI)

