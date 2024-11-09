Former Olympic Gold medallist Jan Zelezny to coach India's star track & field athlete Neeraj Chopra

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Neeraj Chopra and Jan Zelezny.

India's star track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra has confirmed that three-time Olympic gold medallist Jan Zelezny would be his new coach. Neeraj, who won the silver medal in javelin throw at the Paris Olympics this year has also announced that he will collaborate with Zelezny at a winter training camp in Potchefstroom in South Africa.

Neeraj's earnest search for a new coach has finally come to fruition. He was desperately seeking a coach after the retirement of his long-time coach/mentor Klaus Bartonietz. Bartonietz was behind the success of Neeraj at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics and is now enjoying his retirement.

Notably, Zelezny coached Neeraj's competitor Jakub Vadlejch for 14 years before cutting ties with him a few weeks ago.

Neeraj is excited about taking a new journey with Zelezny on board. Neeraj also revealed that he admired Zelezny growing up and also "admired" his technique.

"Growing up, I admired Jan's technique and precision and spent a lot of time watching videos of him. He was the best in the sport for so many years, and I believe that working with him will be invaluable because our throwing styles are similar, and his knowledge is unmatched. It's an honour to have Jan by my side as I push towards the next level in my career, and I can't wait to get started," Neeraj was quoted as saying by PTI.

On the other hand, Zelezny is also ecstatic to coach the two-time Olympic medallist and mentioned that he sees a lot of potential in him.

"I have already spoken about Neeraj as a great talent many years ago. When I saw him early in his career, I realised great possibilities for top results," Zelezny said in a statement.

"I also said that if I should start to coach somebody from outside Czechia (Republic), my first choice would be Neeraj. I like his story and I see big potential, as he is young and able to improve.

"There have been many athletes contacting me for coaching, so for me to take this up means that it is a great honour to have him in my team. We are getting to know each other more closely and will start in person at a traditional winter camp in South Africa.

"I believe in his progress, especially in the technical aspect, so that he can continue achieving top positions at the main championships."