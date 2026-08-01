Jadumani Singh settles for silver in boxing; India secure 30th medal in Commonwealth Games 2026

Glasgow:

India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam signed off with the silver medal in the men's 55kg boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026. He suffered a 5-0 unanimous decision defeat to Australia's Jye Dixon in the final at the Scottish Event Campus. The silver took India's overall medal tally at the Games to 28.

Dixon was awarded the bout by all five judges after edging the Indian across the three-round contest. The Australian prevailed by identical margins on every scorecard, with Judges 1, 3 and 4 scoring it 29-28, while Judges 2 and 5 returned wider 30-27 verdicts in his favour, sealing a clean sweep on points.

Notably, the final was closely fought, particularly in the opening exchanges. However, Dixon gradually established control with his precision punching and ring management. Jadumani attempted to force the pace in the closing stages but was unable to overturn the deficit as the Australian maintained his composure to secure the gold medal.

Despite the defeat, the silver medal capped an impressive campaign for the 22-year-old Indian, who reached his maiden Commonwealth Games final with a string of commanding performances. Jadumani had advanced to the title clash after registering a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision over England's Ellis Trowbridge in the semifinals, extending India's flawless run in the last-four stage.

Jadumani kicked off the campaign by beating Pakistan’s Sumama

Earlier in the competition, the Army boxer announced himself as a serious medal contender by defeating Pakistan's Sumama Rehman 5-0 in the round of 16 before progressing through the quarterfinals to guarantee India a boxing medal. His victory over the Pakistani opponent drew attention after he dedicated the win to the heroes of the Kargil War.

Now, even though he fell short of the gold medal, his silver contributed valuable points to India's boxing campaign in Glasgow, where the contingent has enjoyed a successful run across multiple weight categories. The Manipur boxer, who moved up from the 50kg division to compete in the 55kg category, leaves the Games with his first Commonwealth medal. Earlier in the day, Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria secured consecutive golds for India in boxing.

Also Read:

Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria win gold in Commonwealth Games in boxing; India secured 25 medals