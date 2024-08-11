'It wasn’t intentional': Amit Rohidas breaks silence on his red-card incident at Paris Olympics 2024

Follow us on Image Source : AP Amit Rohidas.

Indian hockey team defender Amit Rohidas endured a disastrous time during the knockout stages of the Paris Olympics 2024. Amit was red-carded during India's quarterfinal win against Great Britain and the Men in Blue had to play with 10 players for almost three-quarters of the match.

He was then banned for one game for a breach of the FIH Code of Conduct as he missed the semifinal against Germany. Amit has now opened up about the incident, stating that he is focused on the next match. "I really missed the semi-final because of the one-match suspension.

It was such a crucial match," Amit told PTI during the team's felicitation at the India House on Saturday.

"Pura country aur mere teammates mere saath the. Kabhi team se emotionally bahar hone nahin diya. Mera focus bas aagli match pe thaa (I knew the whole country and my teammates Emotionally they never ever let me feel that I’m an outsider or sidelined. I was fully focused on our next match," he added.

The Indian first-rusher was penalized for a swinging stick that hit British forward Will Calnan in the face. Amit has opened up on his incident. "I don’t know what people are saying outside, but I know as a player what I’ve gone through. It wasn’t intentional, and the referee’s decision is part of the game," he said on the incident.

Despite the setbacks, the Indian team defeated the British side in the shootouts. "It gave me immense pride to win over our opponents in the shoot-out despite being reduced to 10 players.

We showed our countrymen how we can fight despite the numerical disadvantage. It was not just once but twice we made records -- beating Australia after 52 years, and winning with 10 players," he said.

While India lost to Germany in a closely-fought semifinal, they defeated Spain in the bronze medal playoff. "Maybe the colour of the medal would have changed but it's all destined you cannot change anything. Luckily we are not returning empty-handed. This is the country's medal," he said.

"Sreejesh bhai may not be there on the pitch after retirement, but he will always be there with us as a guide and mentor. I'm sure whoever takes his position under the bar, we will work together as a unit as we have been doing all this while. We will follow the same process," he added.