ISSF World Cup: Tejaswini Sawant, Sanjeev Rajput win gold in 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team event

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India's duo of Tejaswini Sawant and Sanjeev Rajput won the gold medal in the 50m rifle mixed team event.

Tejaswini Sawant and Sanjeev Rajput won a gold medal in the 50m rifle mixed team event at the ongoing Shooting World Cup in Delhi. They won the final round by 31-29 against Ukraine.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sunidhi Chauhan won the bronze medal after getting the better of USA's Timothy Sherry and Virginia Thrasher 31-15 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

To start with, Rajput and Sawant were 1-3 behind before leading 5-3.

But the visiting shooters then raced ahead of their opponents before the Indians made another strong comeback to regain the top position and from there on, the home team maintained the lead to end on a winning note

The Ukrainians tried to make a match of it but the home favourites managed to prevail in an exciting final.

In Qualification 2, Rajput and Sawant finished at the top with a total score of 588, with both the shooters getting 294 each.

While Tomar and Chauhan logged 580 to end the final qualification at fourth place and make the bronze medal round.

Kulish and Ilina were placed third with 583, ahead of the American duo of Thrasher and Sherry (581).