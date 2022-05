ISSF World Cup: Elavenil, Ramita and Shreya win gold in women's 10m air rifle team competition

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Elavenil, Ramita and Shreya won the gold medal at the ISSF World Championships.

Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita and Shreya Agrawal won the gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan. The Indian trio won the yellow metal in the 10m air rifle team women's competition.

Valarivan, Ramita and Agarwal outplayed Denmark's Anna Nielsen, Emma Koch and Rikke Maeng Ibsen, 17-5 in the gold medal contest. Poland won bronze in the event.

Former world number one Elavenil, Ramita and Shreya had reached the gold medal clash after two rounds of qualification on Monday.

The Indian trio had first topped the qualification stage one with a combined effort of 944.4 across 90 shots. They then came second in stage two behind Denmark, to make the title round.

In the men's air rifle team competition, the Indian troika of Rudrankksh Patil, Paarth Makhija and Dhanush Srikanth fell short in their bronze medal match against Croatia, going down 10-16.

The 12-member Indian rifle squad now finds itself at the fifth spot in the medals tally with Serbia leading the field with two golds and a total of four medals.

(Inputs PTI)