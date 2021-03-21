ISSF World Cup: Deswal, Bhaker, Nivetha fire as India win women's pistol team gold

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Indians shot 16 in the gold medal round to finish way ahead of Poland's Julita Borek, Joanna Iwona Wawrzonowska and Agnieszka Korejwo.

India's terrific trio of Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Manu Bhaker and Shri Nivetha claimed the gold medal by some distance in the women's team 10m air pistol event in the ISSF World Cup here on Sunday.

The Indians shot 16 in the gold medal round to finish way ahead of Poland's Julita Borek, Joanna Iwona Wawrzonowska and Agnieszka Korejwo, who managed 8 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The home team topped the second qualification with a total score of 576 while the Polish women shot 567.

In the first qualification, the Indians aggregated 1731 following scores of 290, 287, 288, 287, 293 and 287 over six series.

Poland' sequence of scores read 286, 283, 286, 286, 286 and 287 for a total of 1701.

On Saturday, the 23-year-old Deswal won the individual gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle event ahead of compatriot, Bhaker, who settled for silver.