ISSF World Cup: 20-year-old Aishwary bags men's 50m rifle 3 position gold medal

Image Source : YOUTUBE/ISSF Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (right) goes to hug his coach Suma Shirur after winning the gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar has now turned out to be the new addition to the young shooting stars of Indian shooting as the 20-year-old 50m rifle 3 position shooter bagged his first ISSF World Cup gold medal defeating big names in the event here on Wednesday.

Aishwary, who trailed to 2018 world champion Steffen Olsen (eventually claiming bronze medallist), managed to keep a cool head in the final rounds, overtaking the World No. 1 and silver medallist Istvan Peni (461.6 points) and the Dane, Olsen (450.9 points) to clinch the top prize with 462.5 points.

The victory was also a sign of intent ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics as he overcame challenges from event's veteran Sanjeev Singh Rajput (finished 6th with 413 points) and Neeraj Kumar (8th with 400.3 points).

More to follow...