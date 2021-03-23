ISSF shooting World Cup: Angad Bajwa and Ganemat Sekhon clinch skeet mixed team gold medal

Image Source : SCREENGRAB/ISSF Indian shooters Angad Bajwa and Ganemat Sekhon (centre) pose after winning the gold medal at the Karni Singh Range in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Indian skeet shooters Angad Bajwa and Ganemat Sekhon won India seventh gold medal at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in New Delhi on Tuedsay.

The duo defeated Kazhakstan's Olga Panarina and Alexandr Yechsenko in the final with a scoreline of 33-29 in a gruelling encounter this afternoon.

In the bronze medal match earlier, another Indian duo of Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Mairaj Khan missed out on a medal as Qatar's Rashid Hamid and Reem Al Sharsani defeated them 32-31 in a hard-fought affair.

More to follow...