ISL launches series of technological innovations ahead of 2020-21 season

Image Source : TWITTER/INDSUPERLEAGUE The 2020/21 ISL season will begin on November 20 with all matches to be played in three bio-secure venues across Goa amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) which will be played behind closed doors amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Star Sports and FSDL have brought forward a series of exciting opportunities for fans to engage with their favourite clubs and players.

In the latest promo released, the broadcaster showcases the introduction of a 'Fan Wall' which gives fans an opportunity to catch the action live from the comfort of their homes and celebrate important moments with their favourite team and heroes.

To soak in the experience and be a part of the team's biggest fixtures, fans can register on the dedicated 'Fan Zone' on the ISL website where they can stand a chance to be featured LIVE on the stadium 'Fan Walls'.

There will be two LED screens that will feature fans from the home team and the away team.

Along with this enhanced audio for the game, an additional mix of cameras and further access to the players through pre-&-post-match shows will ensure that fans remain close to all the action even beyond the field. A few select fans will also get the opportunity to interact with experts and special guests during the pre and post-match shows.

"Fans are an integral part of the ISL which is the first major sporting league to be played in the country during these unprecedented times. With the addition of new teams and all the international partnerships, this season is expected to be more thrilling," said a Star Sports spokesperson.

"Using technology, we will make sure that fans do not miss out on the action while also ensuring that the essence of the game is not lost. The innovative fan walls and an array of additional cameras on the field of play will bring fans closer to the game than ever before. It is our constant endeavor to keep raising the bar by introducing latest technological innovations for an enhanced viewing experience," he added.

The 2020/21 ISL season will begin on November 20 with all matches to be played in three bio-secure venues across Goa amid the Covid-19 pandemic.