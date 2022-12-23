IPL 2023 Auction | Social Media goes berserk; CSK, MI to KKR no one escaped meme fest

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI IPL 2023 Auction

The IPL 2023 Auction saw franchises shelling out huge bucks for players. From Sam Curran being the most expensive buy in the history of the tournament to three players going for more than 15 cr for the first time in history, this year's Auction did not lack any action.

But as expected, Social Media was on absolute fire throughout the event and kept posting hilarious memes. From Rahane's inclusion in CSK to Curran's expensive buy, nothing escaped the attention of memers.

Here are some of the best reactions.

List of most expensive players to be sold in the history of IPL auction:

1. Sam Curran - Rs 18.50 crore (Sold to Punjab Kings at 2023 IPL auction)

2. Cameron Green - Rs 17.5 crore (Sold to Mumbai Indians at 2023 IPL auction)

3. Ben Stokes - Rs 16.25 crore (Sold to Chennai Super Kings at 2023 IPL auction)

4. Chris Morris - Rs 16.25 Crore (Sold to Rajasthan Royals in 2021 IPL auction)

5. Nicholas Pooran - Rs 16 Crore (Sold to Lucknow Super Giants in 2023 IPL auction, Yuvraj Singh - Rs 16 crore (Sold to Delhi Daredevils at 2015 IPL auction)

