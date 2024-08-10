IOC President Thomas Bach vows to follow CAS' verdict in Vinesh Phogat's disqualification row | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Thomas Bach.

The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach has vowed to "follow" the verdict of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Vinesh Phogat's disqualification row.

The President confirmed that if the CAS gives the verdict in favour of the Indian grappler then the IOC will award a silver to her.

"Now it's in CAS, we will in the end follow the CAS decision," said Bach during a press conference.

When asked whether two silver medals can be awarded in one weight category, the IOC President said, "If you ask generally of having two silver medals in one category then my answer is no."

"There are the regulations of the International Federation that have to be followed and the International Federation, United World Wrestling was taking this decision...Looking at the federation or everybody who has to make such a decision then when and where do you make the cut? Do you say with 100 grams we give it, but with 102 grams we don't give it anymore?..."

"But again, the International Federation, they have to apply and interpret their rules. So this is their responsibility," he concluded.

Notably, Vinesh Phogat's dream run at the Paris Olympics came to a screeching halt on Wednesday, August 7 after her weight exceeded the permissible limit in the 50kg category.

As per the rules, Vinesh was not allowed to compete in her gold medal match against Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA and was disqualified - robbing her of a silver medal.

Vinesh has put forward her plea for a silver medal and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is expected to give its verdict by the end of the Paris Olympics.

If the decision comes in favour of the veteran Indian wrestler then it will be her first medal in an Olympic edition.