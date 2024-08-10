Saturday, August 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. IOC President Thomas Bach vows to follow CAS' verdict in Vinesh Phogat's disqualification row | Watch

IOC President Thomas Bach vows to follow CAS' verdict in Vinesh Phogat's disqualification row | Watch

Vinesh Phogat has won medals for the country at the World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games but her illustrious career is still devoid of an Olympic medal.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: August 10, 2024 12:50 IST
Thomas Bach.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Thomas Bach.

The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach has vowed to "follow" the verdict of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Vinesh Phogat's disqualification row.

The President confirmed that if the CAS gives the verdict in favour of the Indian grappler then the IOC will award a silver to her.

"Now it's in CAS, we will in the end follow the CAS decision," said Bach during a press conference.

When asked whether two silver medals can be awarded in one weight category, the IOC President said, "If you ask generally of having two silver medals in one category then my answer is no."

"There are the regulations of the International Federation that have to be followed and the International Federation, United World Wrestling was taking this decision...Looking at the federation or everybody who has to make such a decision then when and where do you make the cut? Do you say with 100 grams we give it, but with 102 grams we don't give it anymore?..."

"But again, the International Federation, they have to apply and interpret their rules. So this is their responsibility," he concluded.

Related Stories
How Aman Sehrawat lost 4 kg in 10 hours to avoid disqualification at Paris Olympics?

How Aman Sehrawat lost 4 kg in 10 hours to avoid disqualification at Paris Olympics?

Indian hockey team receives rousing reception at Delhi airport after Bronze medal finish | Watch

Indian hockey team receives rousing reception at Delhi airport after Bronze medal finish | Watch

Aman Sehrawat sets sight on Los Angeles Olympics after Bronze in Paris | Exclusive

Aman Sehrawat sets sight on Los Angeles Olympics after Bronze in Paris | Exclusive

Notably, Vinesh Phogat's dream run at the Paris Olympics came to a screeching halt on Wednesday, August 7 after her weight exceeded the permissible limit in the 50kg category.

As per the rules, Vinesh was not allowed to compete in her gold medal match against Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA and was disqualified - robbing her of a silver medal.

Vinesh has put forward her plea for a silver medal and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is expected to give its verdict by the end of the Paris Olympics.

If the decision comes in favour of the veteran Indian wrestler then it will be her first medal in an Olympic edition.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement