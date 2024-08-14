IOA expresses disappointment after CAS dismissed Vinesh Phogat's plea for silver at Paris Olympics 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat at Paris Olympics 2024

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha expressed her 'shock and disappointment' at the Court of Arbitration for Sports' decision to dismiss wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal for a silver at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, August 14.

The CAS dismissed Vinesh's petition for a joint silver medal in the recently concluded 33rd Summer Games. The ace wrestler was disqualified from her final bout for gold on August 7 after she weighed 100 gms more in her 50kg category. She quickly approached the CAS protesting against the the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) but her plea was dismissed.

After the CAS's decision, the IOA called for a deeper examination of the cases for a weight infraction and also demanded 'equitable and reasonable standards' to prioritise athletes' well-being.

The IOA firmly believes that the total disqualification of an athlete for such a weight infraction on the second of two days warrants a deeper examination," the IOA statement said. "Our legal representatives had duly brought this out in their submissions before the Sole Arbitrator.

"The matter involving Vinesh highlights the stringent and, arguably, inhumane regulations that fail to account for the physiological and psychological stresses athletes, particularly female athletes, undergo. It is a stark reminder of the need for more equitable and reasonable standards that prioritize athletes' well-being."

Meanwhile, the IOA confirmed that it stands with Vinesh and it will further explore legal options to get the wrestler justice.



"In light of the order of the CAS, the IOA continues to stand in full support of Ms Phogat and is exploring further legal options. The IOA is committed to ensuring that Vinesh's case is heard. It will continue to advocate justice and fairness in sports, ensuring that the rights and dignity of athletes and everyone in the sports fold are upheld at all times. We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our stakeholders, athletes, and the public," the IOA statement further added.