International Women's Day: Chess GM Vaishali among other women handle PM Modi's social media properties Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that women from different fields would be taking over his social media properties on International Women's Day 2025. Chess Grandmaster Vaishali was among those who handled Modi's social media accounts.

Celebrating gender equality, 8th March marks the annual International Women's Day in the world. Making Women's Day 2025 more special, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to hand his social media properties to the 'women who are making a mark in diverse fields!'.

Chess Grandmaster Vaishali is among those who have got to handle PM's social media handle. The Grandmaster also posted from PM's handle on Women's Day. "Vanakkam! I am Vaishali, and I am thrilled to be taking over our PM Thiru Narendra Modi Ji's social media properties and that too on Women's Day. As many of you would know, I play chess, and I feel very proud to be representing our beloved country in many tournaments," Vaishali wrote in a post from Modi's account.

Vaishali reflected on her journey, stating she is thrilled about it. "I was born on 21st June, which, coincidentally, is now popular as International Yoga Day. I’ve been playing chess since the age of 6! Playing chess has been a learning, thrilling and rewarding journey for me, reflecting in many of my tournament and Olympiad successes. But there is more," she further wrote.

"I want to give a message to all the women out there, especially the young girls- follow your dreams, no matter the hurdles. Your passion will power your success. I want to encourage women to follow their dreams and break barriers in any field they choose because I know they can!

"I want to further improve my FIDE ranking and make my country prouder. Chess has given me so much and I look forward to contributing more to the sport I love. In the same spirit, I want to tell young girls to pursue any sport they feel like. Sports is among the best teachers," she added.

Vaishali appealed to the parents to support girls and highlighted that she has been blessed with supportive parents. "I’ve also got a message for parents and siblings- SUPPORT GIRLS. Trust their abilities, and they’ll do wonders. In my life, I have been blessed with supportive parents, Thiru Rameshbabu and Thirumathi Nagalakshmi. My brother, R Praggnanandhaa and I also share a close bond. I have also been fortunate to have excellent coaches and teammates, and of course, I am very inspired by Viswanathan Anand and Sir.

"I feel that today’s India provides a lot of support to women athletes, which is very encouraging. From inspiring women to pursue sports to training to giving them adequate sporting exposure, the progress India is making is exceptional," she said.

Notably, other women also took over Modi's social media. "We are Elina Mishra, a nuclear scientist and Shilpi Soni, a space scientist and we are thrilled to be helming the PM’s social media properties on Women's Day. Our message- India is the most vibrant place for science and thus, we call upon more women to pursue it," another post from Modi's account read.

"A financially empowered woman is a confident decision-maker, independent thinker, architect of her own future and a maker of modern India! Our nation is taking the lead in building financially empowered women. I, Ajaita Shah, am really delighted to be handling PM Narendra Modi Ji’s social media handles on Women's Day. I am the Founder and CEO of Frontier Markets," another post read.