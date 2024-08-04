'Injustice left me with anger and sadness': Boxer Nishant Dev reacts after missing out on medal at Paris Games

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nishant Dev.

Indian boxer Nishant Dev has reacted after missing out on a medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. Nishant lost his quarterfinal bout in the 71kg to Mexico's Marco Verde Alvarez in a 4-1 split decision.

The pugilist was devastated after the outcome of the bout. He has now shared a post on his social media, reflecting on how his hardwork was vanished in just a moment. "Nobody truly knows how hard I worked, the countless hours I dedicated to manifesting this dream, and the honesty and truthfulness I poured into my training. Every day was a step toward this goal, and every sacrifice a testament to my commitment. And in one cruel moment, it was all taken away from me," the boxer shared in an Instagram post.

He stated that the loss ripped him apart. "In that moment, it felt like everything was ripped from me. The injustice of it all left me with a heavy heart and a flood of emotions. Anger, disappointment, and sadness intertwined, creating a storm within me.

It felt like a dream turned into a nightmare in an instant. Hearing the judges' scores, it felt as though there was nothing left in my body. The pain was so intense that I felt I just couldn't take it," he added.

The 23-year-old pugilist vowed that he would be working harder for his dream and come back stronger the next time. "I may have missed out on a medal but I have gained a renewed sense of purpose. My journey doesn't end here; it begins a new. I will train harder, fight smarter, and come back fiercer. This is not the end of my Olympic dream -- it's a chapter that will make my eventual triumph even more meaningful," he added.