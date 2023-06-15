indonesia Open: PV Sindhu knocked out, Srikanth Kidambi progresses to quarterfinals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PV Sindhu knocked out of Indonesia Open while Srikanth qualifies for QFs

India double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has been knocked out of the ongoing Indonesia Open. She lost to her nemesis and world number 3 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the second round of the competition. Sindhu's bad run in the tournament continues as she was crashed out of the first round in the last two events. Sindhu lost in straight sets 21-18 21-16 to Tai Tzu Ying who just extended her dominance over her Indian counterpart.

The head to head record between the two top players is heavily in favour of Tai Tzu Ying who has won 19 matches while Sindhu has only won five. In the most recent meeting between them in the Sudirman Cup, Sindhu had lost to her in three sets 14-21 21-18 17-21. With this loss, India's challenge in the women's events of Indonesia Open comes to end.

In Men's Singles, the all Indian duel between Srikanth Kidambi and Lakshya Sen took place in the second round. Experienced Srikanth won the closely fought battle in two sets with the scoreline reading 21-17, 22-20. Srikanth, meanwhile, has now won all three matches against Sen.

It was Lakshya who had started on a positive note though with a 4-0 lead in the opening game. However, Kidambi clawed his way back in the game to eventually seal it by 21-17. The second set was no different with the youngster Lakshya refusing to give up. The two shuttlers were competing hard until 13 points but then Srikanth won six straight point to take 20-14 lead.

However, Lakshya saved all six match points to level up with his rival only to concede two consecutive points next and lose the match. Nevertheless, it was terrific effort from both the Indian shuttlers in the middle. Srikanth will now face Li Shi Feng of China, who upset fourth seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 21-19 21-14 in another second round match.

