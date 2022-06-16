Indonesia Open 2022: Prannoy enters quarterfinals; Sameer, Ashwini-Sikki bow out

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES HS Prannoy celebrates after winning a point. (File Photo)

HS Prannoy entered the Indonesia Open 2022 quarterfinals as he defeated Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus in straight games on Thursday.

One of the heroes of India's epic Thomas Cup triumph recently, Prannoy dished out a clinical show to eke out a 21-11, 21-18 win over his Hong Kong opponent. The Kerala shuttler is yet to win a title in five years and Thursday's win showed glimpses of his rich form in recent months.

Among other Indians in the fray, Sameer Verma ended his campaign with a 10-21 13-21 loss to world number five Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the second round.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also bowed out of the tournament after losing 16-21 13-21 to top seeds Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China in the women's doubles competition.

The men's doubles pairing of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also went down 19-21 15-21 to China's Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi.

In the men's singles contest, it was all Prannoy in the first half of the opening game as he simply dominated the proceedings, grabbing the initiative early to lead 11-3 with a sensational cross-court jump smash.

Prannoy was, however, erratic after the interval and his unforced errors allowed Ng Long to collect a few points before the Indian unleashed another cross-court smash and made some sound judgements at the baseline to keep moving ahead.

Prannoy's movement was smooth as he mixed up the shots and varied the speed well and with his opponent committing errors, he had no issues in closing out the match comfortably. He moved to nine game-point opportunities with a precise smash and sealed it when his rival went to net.

Ng Long gave a better display in the second game as his movements improved and he managed to stay on the rallies but Prannoy did well to keep his nose ahead at 9-7 with a return on his opponent's back hand corner.

He had a two-point cushion at the mid-game interval after the Hong Kong player went wide again.

The Indian extended his lead to 16-11. Ng Long produced occasional winners but he was too erratic, while Prannoy unleashed another jump smash to again wriggle out.

In the end, a precise return on the baseline gave Prannoy four match points. He squandered two before converting the third chance with a booming smash following a superb rally.

