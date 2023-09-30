India's Sarabjot Singh celebrates birthday after Silver medal win; Chinese shooters join in | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sarabjot Singh's Birthday celebration

Indian shooter Sarabjot Singh made his 22nd birthday very special as he clinched his second medal at the Asian Games 2023. The Indian shooter clinched a Silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event to complement his Gold medal in the 10m team event. The 22-year-old marked his birthday with a Silver medal victory and celebrated it alongside Indian and Chinese shooters in Hangzhou.

After the shooting final medals were awarded, the 'Happy Birthday to you' was played at the shooting arena. The fans in the stadium cheered and clapped on the special occasion. He was later seen being wished by the Indian and Chinese shooters. In a video being circulated on social media, Sarabjot is standing alongside the Indian shooters and Chinese shooters who are singing the famous chorus 'Happy Birthday to you'.

The video was shared by Team India account on social media platform X. "A very happy birthday to our shooter Sarabjot Singh. Celebrating with a Silver Medal win today in the 10M Mixed Team Pistol event! The Chinese Gold Medal-winning pair joining in the birthday celebrations!Heart to Heart, Future!" the account wrote in a post.

Watch the celebration video here:

Sarabjot and Divya bagged India's 19th medal in shooting and 34th overall with a 14-16 defeat to China in the final. Sarabjot and Divya were on course of a Gold medal and were leading 5-1 after three series in the 16-series final. The Indians kept a 7-3 advantage but a time-out by China brought a turn into the match with China going 7-7. However, the Indians were in touching distance of a Gold when they led 11-7 but the home pair then made another comeback and clinched the Gold in the 15th series 16-14.

