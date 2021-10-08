Indian shooters bag 10th Gold medal at junior shooting World Championship

Follow us on Image Source : NRAI Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu (centre) pose for a photo after winning the gold medal. (Far right) Anish Bhanwala and Tejashwini settled for the bronze medal.

India won their 10th Gold medal of ISSF Junior World Championship, being held at the Las Palmas Shooting range in Lima, Peru, after Vijayveer Sidhu and Rhythm Sangwan outclassed Thailand’s Kanyakom Hirunphoem and Schwakon Triniphakorn 9-1 in the gold medal contest on Thursday.

Also winning silver on the day were the Junior Women’s 50M Rifle 3 Positions (3P) Team comprising Prasiddhi Mahant, Nishcal and Ayushi Podder, while the second Indian pair in the Mixed Rapid Fire Pistol, Tejaswini and Anish Bhanwala, also won bronze, making it a total haul of 23 medal thus far with two more competition days remaining.

Vijayveer and Rhythm came through two rounds of qualifying to completely dominate their match against the Thai pair, not allowing them to win even one series.

The 3P Women on the other hand went down fighting to a quality US trio tying at 43-43 at one stage to eventually go down 43-47.

In the Mixed Rapid Fire bronze match, Tejaswini and Anish put it over a second Thai pair 10-8.

There are two medal events scheduled on Friday, the penultimate day of competitions. India enjoys a healthy cushion on top of the medals tally after nine days of competition with 10 gold, nine silver and four bronze medals. USA is second with six gold.