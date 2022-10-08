Indian Olympics Association announces venue of next year's National Games | Details Inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The last National Games were held in Kerala in 2015 and Goa was to host the 36th edition in November 2016.

The date of the 37th National Games will be decided according to the dates of the 19th Asian Games.

The date of the 37th National Games will be decided according to the dates of the 19th Asian Games.

Indian Olympic Association, on Saturday, confirmed Goa to be the hosts of the 37th edition of the National Games to be held in October next year.

The state government of Goa has, in principle, given its approval for the same.

"IOA is pleased to note the wholehearted support of the Government of Goa to host the 37th National Games in Goa in 2023, hence conveying IOA's approval to organise the 37th National Games in Goa. The Goa delegation may receive the IOA flag in the Closing Ceremony of the 36th National Games on 12th October 2022 in Surat, Gujarat," said IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta wrote to Ajit Roy, Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs, Goa.

The dates for the event haven't been finalised yet and will be decided later.

"The date of the 37th National Games will be decided to keep in view of the dates of the 19th Asian Games, which will be held from 23rd September to 8th October 2022 in Hangzhou, China."

Goa got the rights to host the National Games in 2008, but due to different reasons, the state has failed to host them, forcing the IOA to shift the 36th edition to Gujarat, who agreed to conduct the event in a short span of time.

The last National Games were held in Kerala in 2015 and Goa was to host the 36th edition in November 2016.

After two delays in 2018 and 2019 due to the coastal state's inability to create adequate infrastructure, the Games were further postponed to 2020.

But the COVID-19 pandemic then forced the postponement of the National Games again and the Goa government expressed its inability to host the event before December this year.

(Inputs PTI)

