Indian MotoGP 2023: Marco Bezzecchi concludes historic Grand Prix with dominant win

Image Source : GETTY Marco Bezzecchi and his team celebrate Indian MotoGP 2023 win

Italian race Marco Bezzecchi of Mooney VR46 Racing Team claims a trophy in the first-ever Indian Grand Prix 2023 on Sunday, September 24. Bezzecchi recorded a dominant display at Greater Noida's Buddh International Stadium with a 36:59.157s finish to beat the likes of Jorge Martin and season-leader Francesco Bagnaia.

Indian MotoGP 2023 Race result:

Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) - 36:59.1570s Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) - +8.649 Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) - +8.855 Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) - +12.643 Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team) - +13.214 Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) - +14.673 Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) - +16.946 Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) - +17.191 Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) - +19.118 Raul Fernandez (CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team) - +26.504

