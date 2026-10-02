Indian men's recurve archery team settles for silver after defeat against South Korea at Asian Games 2026

The medals continue to pile up for India at the Asian Games 2026. After Lovlina Borgohain’s historic boxing gold, the Indian men’s recurve archery team put forth a good showing and brought home the silver medal. The team took on South Korea in the final and failed to defeat the archery giants, having to settle for silver.

The two teams met at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square. Representing India, the trio of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Yashdeep Bhoge and Neeraj Chauhan took centre stage for India against South Korea, and the Indian team failed to keep up with their opponent’s brilliance in the game.

It is worth noting that the trio became the third team to secure a medal at the Asian Games in recurve archery after the women’s team won a historic gold, followed by the mixed team claiming a maiden silver.

In order to make it to the men’s team final, India had defeated Iran by a score of 6-0 in the last-four stage, booking their berth in the gold medal clash. The Iran team, with the likes of Mohammadhossein Golshani, Sadegh Ashrafi and Reza Shabani, lost to India with a score of 58-53, 56-53, 56-55.

India’s medal tally rises to 71 with the silver win

It is interesting to note that with the men’s team’s recurve archery silver win, the Indian contingent’s medal tally rose to 71 medals. The nation now sits in sixth place in the medal standings with 12 golds, 25 silver medals, and 35 bronze medals to their name.

With several more finals ahead, the nation will look to add some more medals to their tally as the final days of the Asian Games 2026 approach. Earlier in the day, star India boxer Lovlina Borgohain performed exceptionally well against China’s Bao Ziyi and brought home India’s 12th gold medal at the Games.

Perfectly countering Ziyi’s attacks throughout the three rounds, Lovlina came out on top after a unanimous 5-0 decision from the judges as she scripted history, clinching the gold medal on her birthday.

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