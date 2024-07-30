Paris Olympics: Sarabjot Singh reveals his mindset before bronze medal match in shooting | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sarabjot Singh exclusive.

Paris Olympics: Sarabjot Singh bagged a historic bronze medal alongside Manu Bhaker at the ongoing Paris Olympic Games. The Indian duo won a bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Games as they defeated the Korean pair in the medal clash.

Sarabjot was inches away from a place in the finals of his individual event of the 10m air pistol but made it to the medal match in the mixed event, where he eventually got a medal around his neck. Now, the young Indian shooter has opened up about his mindset, his preparations, and his future in an exclusive chat with India TV.

"When I woke up in the morning, I visualized the podium as everyone does. But I understand that I have to stay in the present," he said in an exclusive chat with India TV's sports editor Samip Rajguru.

He also opened up on how it felt like shooting with Manu and what advice their coach gave them. "It feels good to shoot with Manu. We started shooting together in 2019. It was a nice experience for us. Our coach advised us not to take pressure (in between the match). I look forward to continuing shooting with Manu in the future. But the rankings will decide that," he added.

Watch the Video here:

Sarabjot also gave his initial reactions after the win to the broadcasters. "I am feeling very good. The game was very tough, and there was a lot of pressure, but the support from the Indian crowd was immense. I can’t express how good I am feeling," Sarabjot told JioCinema after the event.

Sarabjot and Manu became the first Indian shooting team to bag a medal at the Summer Games. This was India's second medal at the Games and both of them came in the shooting. For the last two Olympics, the shooters drew a blank in the medals column.