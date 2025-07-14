Indian grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi hits out at British Airways, shares 'worst experience' of 'rude employees' Arjun Erigaisi has slammed British Airways for the delay in baggage for more than 48 hours. He has also alleged that the airline's employees are rude and isn't pleased one bit with the way British Airways has treated him during this period.

London:

Indian chess grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi has slammed British Airways after going through the 'worst experience ever' with the airline. The 21-year-old has revealed that his baggage has been delayed for more than 48 hours now and there's been no communication from the airline despite completing all the formalities. He also alleged that the airline's employees have also been rude to him during this period.

"Worst experience flying with British Airways. Involuntarily downgrade, rude employees, no communication, bags delayed for over 48 hours. This is frustrating. Messages, emails, forms, everything done & submitted. It’s been over 2 days, and still no word. I don’t know how an airline can afford to treat its customer in this way. Even worse part is I’ve to fly back with you," Arjun wrote on X.

A few of X users also supported him in response and called out British Airways while also suggesting him to take Qatar Airways or Emirates. "British Airways is one of the worst airlines in the world. If you ever travel to Europe, you should take Qatar Airways or Emirates. If you travel to Asia, you should pick Singapore Airlines or Cathay Pacific. If you go to US, you should take Qarar Airways, Singapore Airlines or United. If you go to Canada, you should take Singapore Airlines or Air Canada," a user wrote on X.

Erigaisi to be in action next at the FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 in September

Meanwhile, Arjun Erigaisi will next be in action in one of the most important tournaments of his career - FIDE Grand Swiss 2025, to be held in Uzbekistan from September 3 to 16. Notably, the 21-year-old is the top-seeded for the tournament, which is a key qualifier for the 2026 Candidates. R Praggnanandhaa is the other Indian to feature in the competition alongside global heavyweights like Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Alireza Firouzja, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Levon Aronian, and Anish Giri.