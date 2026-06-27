India women's sprint team wins gold with season-best effort at Asian Relays Championship in China | WATCH

New Delhi:

India signed off from the 2026 Asian Relays Championships with a gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay after Srabani Nanda, Sneha Shanuvalli, Sudeshna Shivankar and Tamanna produced a season-best performance in Shangyu, China.

The Indian quartet completed the final in 43.85 seconds to finish ahead of the home team and claim the country's only gold medal of the competition. China settled for silver after clocking 44.09 seconds, while Thailand secured bronze with a time of 44.11 seconds.

The victory capped a successful campaign for the women's sprint relay team, which delivered under pressure on the final day of the meet. For Tamanna and Sneha Shanuvalli, the triumph also marked a second podium finish in Shangyu after both athletes were part of India's mixed 4x100m relay team that claimed bronze last week alongside Animesh Kujur and Pranav Gurav.

Women’s 4x100m team bagged three medals in the championship

The women's 4x100m title played a decisive role in India's overall performance at the championships. The contingent concluded the event with three medals, comprising one gold, one silver and one bronze. The remaining medals came through the mixed relay events on the opening day, where India secured silver in the 4x400m relay and bronze in the 4x100m relay.

While the sprint relay team celebrated a memorable finish, India could not replicate its previous success in the 4x400m relays. The women's quartet of MR Poovamma, Rashdeep Kaur, Ansa Babu and Saloni Nagar finished fourth with a season-best time of 3:47.22. Vietnam claimed the gold medal, while China and Kazakhstan completed the podium with silver and bronze, respectively.

Men’s team finished fifth

The men's 4x400m team, featuring Theerthesh P Shetty, Avinash Kumar, Suraj Alagar Raja and Barath Sridhar, placed fifth after recording 3:05.33. Vietnam once again topped the event ahead of China and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, India did not field a men's 4x100m relay team because of injuries to key sprinters.

The championships served as an important international outing before a packed athletics calendar featuring the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. India will also host the next edition of the Asian Relays Championships in Chandigarh in 2027.

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