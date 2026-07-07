India unveil official kit for Commonwealth Games 2026, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confident of success

New Delhi:

India has formally launched their Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign on Tuesday, July 7, in New Delhi with a ceremonial farewell for the national contingent and the introduction of the official team apparel that athletes will wear during the Games in Glasgow, which is scheduled to begin on July 23.

The event, organised by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), brought together members of the contingent, coaches, support personnel and senior government officials ahead of the team's departure to Scotland. The ceremony also served as the first public presentation of the ceremonial and competition kit that will represent India during the multi-sport event.

Among those present were Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, IOA President PT Usha, British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron, Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh, Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, Chef de Mission Rohit Rajpal and Deputy Chef de Mission Ravi Bengani, along with athletes and coaches.

The official kit, designed by Aaquib Wani and developed by JSW Sports, is based on the theme "Invisible Trajectories" and was presented during a ramp walk featuring members of the Indian contingent.

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering, Mandaviya acknowledged that even though several sports in which India has traditionally enjoyed success will not feature in this edition of the Commonwealth Games, he expressed confidence in the country's athletes.

At the Games in Glasgow, 10 of our best performing sports are not there. But still, sports is sports. I am sure our athletes will perform well, compete with great enthusiasm, enhance the country's pride and further strengthen India's reputation in world sport,” Mandaviya said at the event.

Mandaviya also said the selection process for India's squads at major multi-sport events has undergone significant changes in recent times and there’s an improvement in the process in comparison to earlier times.

“There was a time when questions were raised over selections. Today, the contingents for the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games have been picked through a transparent process. The selection trials are conducted openly, under observation and on camera. The results are declared within five to ten days,” he added.

IOA chief wishes well to all participants

IOA President PT Usha described the occasion as another important milestone for Indian sport and wished the contingent success before its departure.

“Today marks the beginning of another proud chapter for Indian sport. Every athlete wearing the India jersey has earned this opportunity through years of hard work, discipline, and sacrifice. As they leave for Glasgow, they carry with them the hopes of a billion Indians and the values that define our sporting culture. On behalf of the Indian Olympic Association, I wish every member of Team India the very best,” she said.

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