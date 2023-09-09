India TV Sports Wrap on September 9: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

The ongoing Asia Cup continues to play hide & seek with controversies and the latest one involves the exclusive allocation of a reserve day for the India and Pakistan Super Four fixture to be played on September 10. The organising committee has decided to allocate a reserve day only for the Super Four clash between the arch-rivals apart from the final of the tournament and that has led to a controversy. On the other hand, the ongoing US Open has reached its final stage as the men's and women's singles finals are moments away from getting fought out.

Asia Cup: Decision on reserve day for India vs Pakistan Super Four clash taken with consent, confirm SLC, BCB

Sri Lanka Cricket and the Bangladesh Cricket Board issue clarification on the reserve day row involving the India-Pakistan Super Four match of the ongoing Asia Cup.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup Weather Forecast: Inclement weather looms large over Super Four clash between arch-rivals

Fans keep their fingers crossed as inclement weather forecast threatens the India-Pakistan Super Four clash in the ongoing Asia Cup.

Netizens troll ACC president as SLC, BCB agree to reserve day for Ind-Pak clash

Netizens trolled ACC president Jay Shah on the decision to have a reserve day just for the Pakistan-India Super Four fixture in the ongoing Asia Cup.

US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden pair suffers heartbreak in men's doubles final

The Indo-Aussie pair lost the US Open men's doubles final.

US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev beats defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to make it to summit clash

Medvedev defeated Alcaraz in a four-set-long thrilling contest to advance to the finals of men's singles.

US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic beats Ben Shelton to enter men's singles finale

Three-time US Open champion eased past Ben Shelton of the USA to enter the summit clash.

PAK-W vs SA-W: South Africa women vanquish Pakistan to claim ODI series opener

Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp dazzled as South Africa defeated Pakistan in the first ODI.

Former captain Andrew Flintoff joins England's back-room staff

Andrew Flintoff has joined England's back-room staff for the ongoing New Zealand series.

KL Rahul keeps wickets ahead of India-Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four clash

KL Rahul was seen performing wicketkeeping drills ahead of the Super Four clash versus Pakistan.

New Zealand ride on tons from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell to sink England in ODI series opener

Twin centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell helped the Kiwis to beat England in the first ODI.

