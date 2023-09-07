India TV Sports Wrap on September 7: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

The Asia Cup continues to amaze fans with mouthwatering action as the Super Four stage is underway. Pakistan continued their impressive run in the ongoing tournament as they vanquished Bangladesh by seven wickets in the opening fixture of the Super Four stage on Wednesday. On the other hand, in the women's circuit, Sri Lanka created history as they won their first-ever series against England across formats after defeating them in the third T20I on Wednesday at the County Ground in Derby.

Meanwhile, the semifinal fixtures are spicing up as Daniil Medvedev and Madison Keys have won their respective encounters to make it to the semis. All of that and more in today's top 10 trending sports news stories on September 7.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

ENG-W vs SL-W: Chamari Athapaththu-led Sri Lanka record first-ever series win over England

Sri Lanka women defeated England in a three-match T20I series under the leadership of Chamari Athapaththu and clinched their first-ever series win over the opposition.

'I'm definitely going back' - Australia's pace spearhead hints at IPL return in 2024

Australia's premier left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has hinted towards a potential IPL return in 2024 leading into the T20 World Cup.

SA vs AUS: David Warner & Travis Head to open as Australia announce playing XI for 1st ODI vs South Africa

Australia have announced their playing XI for the first ODI versus South Africa in Bloemfontein.

Netizens troll PCB after floodlight failure in Asia Cup clash

A sudden floodlight malfunction at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore during the first match of the Super Four stage between Pakistan and Bangladesh saw PCB cop a lot of criticism.

US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev storms into semifinals of ongoing Grand Slam

Daniil Medvedev beat Andrey Rublev in straight sets to make it to the semis of the ongoing US Open.

US Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys advance into semis

Sabalenka and Keys registered impressive wins to qualify for the semifinal leg of the US Open.

US Open 2023: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz seals semifinal berth

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev to seal a semifinal spot in men's singles.

US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden's pair to audition for semifinal clash

The pair of Bopanna and Ebden will play its quarterfinal against the duo of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-HuguesHerbert.

Babar Azam praises pace battery ahead of Super Four clash versus India

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam lauded his team's pace attack leading into the clash vs India in Colombo.

Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmati lead Ballon d'Or nominee lists

Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmati are in contention for the prestigious award in different categories.

