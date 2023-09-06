India TV Sports Wrap on September 6: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

The Super 4 of the ongoing Asia Cup is set as all four teams have been locked in after Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan in Lahore on Tuesday, September 5. With one spot up for grabs, the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan game saw a tug of war in Lahore before a tactical blunder on Afghanistan's part cost them the game and more importantly a spot in the Super 4. Meanwhile, the US Open continues to enthral fans and experts of the game alike as some star players have already booked their spot in the semifinals of the final Grand Slam of the year. All of that and more in today's top 10 trending sports news stories on September 6.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

No place for Marnus Labuschagne and Tim David as Australia announce 15-member squad for ODI World Cup 2023

Cricket Australia has named a 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

Asia Cup 2023: In-form southpaw gets ruled out of ongoing tournament; Bangladesh recall star wicketkeeper

In-form Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto has been ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup due to a hamstring injury.

Jonathan Trott reveals Afghanistan were unaware of NRR Permutations

Afghanistan's head coach Jonathan Trott admitted that the team was not informed about the NRR Permutations during the Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka.

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka script remarkable record in ODI cricket; equal South Africa and Pakistan

The Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka racked up 12th consecutive ODI win on Tuesday to qualify for the Super 4 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

Novak Djokovic enters semifinals of ongoing US Open 2023

Three-time US Open winner Djokovic won his quarter-final clash to advance to the semis of the US Open.

Sixth-seed Coco Gauff books semifinal spot after impressive quarterfinal victory

Coco Gauff of the USA won her quarterfinal clash in straight sets to advance to the semifinals of the US Open 2023.

China's Jiang Huihua surpasses Mirabai Chanu's world record

China's weightlifter Jiang Huihua lifted 120kg at the World Championships to break India's Mirabai Chanu's clean and jerk world record.

India's opening fixture in U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers cancelled after Maldives' withdrawal

Maldives' withdrawal from the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers has led to the cancellation of India's opening match.

Spanish soccer federation fires women's national team coach Jorge Vilda amid Luis Rubiales controversy

The Spanish soccer federation fired women's national team coach Jorge Vilda amid the controversy involving suspended federation president Luis Rubiales.

New Zealand beat England to end T20I series on level terms

The Blackcaps won the fourth T20I of the ongoing series against England to end the contest on level terms.

