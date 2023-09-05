India TV Sports Wrap on September 5: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma, Rohan Bopanna and Julian Cash

India TV Sports Wrap on September 5: India's squad for ODI World Cup 2023 is set to be announced today, September 5 as BCCI will hold a press conference to name the initial 15-members. India have qualified for the Asia Cup Super Fours with a thumping win over Nepal. In the other part of the world, India's Rohan Bopanna will play his Men's doubles quarterfinals in the US Open. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on September 5.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

BCCI to announce India's initial World Cup squad on September 5

The BCCI will announce India's squad for World Cup 2023 on September 5

India reach into the Super Four stage of Asia Cup

India confirm a place in Asia Cup Super Four with a win over Nepal

Rohan Bopanna to feature in Men's doubles quarterfinals in US Open

India's Rohan Bopanna will be playing in the Men's doubles quarterfinals in the US Open

Grealish and Alexander-Arnold pull out from England squad due to injuries

England will miss the services of Grealish and Alexander-Arnold as they have pulled out due to injuries

Zheng Qinwen reaches into US Open quarterfinals after win over runner-up Ons Jabeur

China's Zheng Qinwen defeats last year's runner-up Ons Jabeur in round of 16

Brazil drop winger Antony from squad following accusations of domestic abuse

Brazil have left Manchester United winger Antony out from the squad after accusations of domestic abuse

Spain's men's team condemns Rubiales' lip-kiss act at FIFA Women's World Cup

The Spain's men's team has condemned the act of Rubiales at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Afghanistan to play Sri Lanka for play in Asia Cup Super Four

Afghanistan face Sri Lanka in the final group stage match of Asia Cup

England, New Zealand to play 4th T20I to decide series outcome

England and New Zealand will lock horns in the 4th and final T20I

Serbia's Borisa Simanic loses a kidney after getting injured at Basketball World Cup

Serbian forward Borisa Simanic loses his kidney after suffering an injury at the Basketball World Cup

Latest Sports News