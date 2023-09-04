India TV Sports Wrap on September 4: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports wrap

India will face Nepal for the first time in International Cricket as Rohit Sharma's men are set to play their second match in Asia Cup 2023. After a wash-out in the India vs Pakistan game, the Men in Blue need to avoid a defeat to coinfirm their place into the Super Four stage. In some other part of the world, Max Verstappen has created a new record of most consecutive wins in Formula 1 history as he took the chequered flag at the Italian GP on Sunday. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on September 4.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India to face Nepal in their second match in Asia Cup 2023

New Zealand register cakewalk win over England to stay alive in T20I series

Max Verstappen shatters Sebastian Vettel's record, Christian Horner claims teams threatening for dominance

Defending champion Iga Swiatek goes down in round 4

'We executed our plans really well': Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan credits pacers in win over Afghanistan

Rohan Bopanna loses Mixed double tie, but takes win in Men's doubles

Mohun Bagan defeats arch-rivals East Bengal in Durand Cup final

Sancho says he is a ''scapegoat'' in angry reaction to comments by Man United manager Erik ten Hag

Novak Djokovic wins in straight sets to reach the US Open quarterfinals

