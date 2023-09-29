India TV Sports Wrap on September 29: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER, PTI Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni and Palak

India made a rocking start to Day 6 at the Asian Games 2023 as the shooting contingent brought more glory to the nation. Shooters Palak, Esha Singh multiple medals for India in individual and team events to help the nation amass 30 medals at the Games. Indian Tennis players Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni settled for Silver in the men's doubles final. Here are all the top 10 trending sports stories on September 29.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Palak, Esha Singh bag Gold and Silver in 10m Air Pistol Women's final

Palak and Esha Singh made it one and two for India in the 10m Air Pistol women's final

Esha Singh, Divya Subbaraju and Palak clinched Silver in 10m air pistol team event

Indian women's team of Esha Singh, Divya Subbaraju and Palak earlier clinched Silver in women's team event in air pistol

Indian men's shooters clinch Gold medal in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event

The men's shooting contingent of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Suresh Kusale, Akhil Sheoran clinched Gold in 50m Rifle event

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni settled for Silver in men's tennis doubles after loss to Chinese Taipei

Indian tennis stars Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni lost the men's doubles final and settled for silver

ICC World Cup warm-up matches to begin today

ICC World Cup warm-up matches to kickstart from September 29 onwards

Temba Bavuma optimistic about South Africa creating history in ICC World Cup

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma is confident of South Africa stunning everyone in the ICC World Cup 2023

Flamengo fires coach Jorge Sampaoli

Brazil's football club Flamengo has fired coach Jorge Sampaoli

Atletico Madrid defeat Osasuna 2-0 to hold 5th spot in Spanish league

Atletico Madrid holds the 5th spot in the Spanish League after a 2-0 win against Osasuna

Australia call in Marnus Labuschagne for injured Ashton Agar in World Cup squad

Australia have made a change to their World Cup squad and have called in Marnus Labuschagne in

Spanish police raid country's soccer federation offices for probing Barcelona's payment

The Spanish police raided the soccer federation of Spain as part of its investigation into Barcelona's payment issue

Latest Sports News