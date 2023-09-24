India TV Sports Wrap on September 24: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports wrap

India TV Sports Wrap on September 24: The Indian contingent made a strong start to the Asian Games medal day as India bagged five medals in the first few hours on September 24. The Women's shooting team of Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita & Ashi Chouksey bagged a team Silver medal in Shooting, while rowers Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh brought another 'Silver' joy to the Indian faces. Meanwhile, the Indian men's team face Australia in the 2dn ODI of a series at home. Here are all the top 10 trending sports stories on September 24.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India make strong start on Day 1 of Asian Games 2023

India have made a good start on Day 1 of the Asian Games 2023. The Indian contingent has won five medals

Rowers, Shooters amass five medals in opening half on September 24

Rowers Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh, and Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita & Ashi Chouksey helped India gather five medals at the Asiad

India women's cricket team qualifies for finals with 8-wicket win over Bangladesh

Smriti Mandhana's Indian women's team qualified for the final with an easy win over Bangladesh

India to face Australia in 2nd ODI in Indore

KL Rahul-led Indian team will face Australia in the second ODI in Indore

MotoGP India main race to be held today, Marco Bezzecchi first in qualification

The main race at the Grand Prix of India to be held on Sunday afternoon

Harry Kane nets a hat-trick for Bayern Munich in 7-0 win over Bochum in Bundesliga

Harry Kane helped Bayern Munich register a 7-0 win over Bochum as he scored a hat-trick

Juventus suffers first loss of season as Sassuolo wins 4-2 in Serie A

Juventus go down in the season for the first time as they suffer a 2-4 loss to Sassuolo

Premier League: Bruno Fernandes scores for Manchester United as they win 1-0 against Burnley

Bruno Fernandes helps Manchester United beat Burnley 1-0 in Premier League

Reigning champions Mohun Bagan register 3-1 win over Punjab FC in ISL

Mohun Bagan have defeated Punjab FC by 3-1 in their ISL opener

Ish Sodhi registers best figures by Kiwi spinner as New Zealand beat Bangladesh in 2nd ODI

Ish Sodhu grabbed a six-wicket haul as he registers the best figure by a Kiwi bowler in ODIs.

